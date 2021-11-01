BJP leader files Rs 100-crore defamation case against Malik

FORMER GENERAL secretary of BJP Mumbai Mohit Bharatiya (Kamboj) filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against NCP minister Nawab Malik for dragging him and his family members in the Mumbai cruise drug case.

Kamboj said: “Today, I have filled the damages suit against Nawab Malik for Rs 100 crore in High Court in Mumbai for making baseless allegations against me and my family.”

Earlier in a press conference, Malik had claimed that Rishab Sachdev, brother-in-law of Kamboj, along with two others were also present in the Mumbai cruise rave party and were let off by the NCB.