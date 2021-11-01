scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 01, 2021
MUST READ

BJP leader files Rs 100-crore defamation case against Malik

Kamboj said: “Today, I have filled the damages suit against Nawab Malik for Rs 100 crore in High Court in Mumbai for making baseless allegations against me and my family.”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
November 1, 2021 5:41:28 am
Earlier in a press conference, Malik had claimed that Rishab Sachdev, brother-in-law of Kamboj, along with two others were also present in the Mumbai cruise rave party.

FORMER GENERAL secretary of BJP Mumbai Mohit Bharatiya (Kamboj) filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against NCP minister Nawab Malik for dragging him and his family members in the Mumbai cruise drug case.

Kamboj said: “Today, I have filled the damages suit against Nawab Malik for Rs 100 crore in High Court in Mumbai for making baseless allegations against me and my family.”

Click here for more

Earlier in a press conference, Malik had claimed that Rishab Sachdev, brother-in-law of Kamboj, along with two others were also present in the Mumbai cruise rave party and were let off by the NCB.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 01: Latest News

Advertisement