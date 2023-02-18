BJP leader favours setting up parking lot under municipal garden; locals oppose plan

IN A developing conflict between citizens and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over setting up an underground public parking lot at Juhu’s Pushpa Narsee Park (PNP), local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ameet Satam has backed the idea for setting up this parking lot.

As part of building several parking lots in Mumbai to decongest roads and public places, BMC has proposed setting up of mechanised underground parking facilities in the city’s open spaces. One such location is Juhu’s PNP. However, local residents are opposing this plan stating it will affect the existing ecosystem and hurt sentiments of locals.

Nearly, 300 residents of this locality have also called for a public gathering at the park this Sunday to protest BMC’s plan.

Meanwhile MLA Satam said the idea of setting up this plot was proposed by him as it would benefit citizens by ending parking woes in the area. He said the idea was conceived four years back.

“This park was made in 2011 and handed over to BMC right away but some people, violating the dos and don’ts set for a garden, began using it as their private property. After BMC took possession of it last month, they were disappointed at losing control of a prime garden in Juhu,” Satam said.

“There is a provision in Development Plan 2034 where underground parking lots can be created under existing grounds, and retain the gardens above as well. One such parking lot at Pushpa Narsee park will accommodate 500 cars. This can be a win-win situation,” he said.

Civic officials said that while constructing the underground parking lot they will utilise the central lawn portion and re-establish the park on the upper portion of the slab.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Architect’s Collective (MAC), an apex body of Mumbai architects, on Friday, wrote to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, requesting a policy that would maintain the ecosystem of the parks and gardens under which such parking lots would be created.

“We propose that underground parking lots must be built under existing infrastructure like roads, buildings, to minimise the need for further concretisation that will affect the natural ecosystem,” states the letter.

Such a policy would help reduce the heat island effect, decrease pollution and improve the overall quality of life in Mumbai, the letter adds.