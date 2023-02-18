scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

BJP leader favours setting up parking lot under municipal garden; locals oppose plan

An underground parking lot at Juhu’s Pushpa Narsee park will be able to accommodate 500 cars, says the MLA, making it a win-win situation, as the park would remain intact, too

BMC, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, BJP, mumbai parking lots, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsNearly, 300 residents of this locality have also called for a public gathering at the park this Sunday to protest BMC's plan.

IN A developing conflict between citizens and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over setting up an underground public parking lot at Juhu’s Pushpa Narsee Park (PNP), local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ameet Satam has backed the idea for setting up this parking lot.

As part of building several parking lots in Mumbai to decongest roads and public places, BMC has proposed setting up of mechanised underground parking facilities in the city’s open spaces. One such location is Juhu’s PNP. However, local residents are opposing this plan stating it will affect the existing ecosystem and hurt sentiments of locals.

Nearly, 300 residents of this locality have also called for a public gathering at the park this Sunday to protest BMC’s plan.

Meanwhile MLA Satam said the idea of setting up this plot was proposed by him as it would benefit citizens by ending parking woes in the area. He said the idea was conceived four years back.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 17, 2023: Know about Raisina Dialogue video, rules for...
UPSC Key- February 17, 2023: Know about Raisina Dialogue video, rules for...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies

“This park was made in 2011 and handed over to BMC right away but some people, violating the dos and don’ts set for a garden, began using it as their private property. After BMC took possession of it last month, they were disappointed at losing control of a prime garden in Juhu,” Satam said.

“There is a provision in Development Plan 2034 where underground parking lots can be created under existing grounds, and retain the gardens above as well. One such parking lot at Pushpa Narsee park will accommodate 500 cars. This can be a win-win situation,” he said.

Civic officials said that while constructing the underground parking lot they will utilise the central lawn portion and re-establish the park on the upper portion of the slab.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mumbai Architect’s Collective (MAC), an apex body of Mumbai architects, on Friday, wrote to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, requesting a policy that would maintain the ecosystem of the parks and gardens under which such parking lots would be created.

“We propose that underground parking lots must be built under existing infrastructure like roads, buildings, to minimise the need for further concretisation that will affect the natural ecosystem,” states the letter.

More from Mumbai

Such a policy would help reduce the heat island effect, decrease pollution and improve the overall quality of life in Mumbai, the letter adds.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 04:04 IST
Next Story

Delhi fridge murder: Police apprehend Sahil’s father, to probe if he knew of Nikki’s murder

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close