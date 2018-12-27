BJP leader Eknath Khadse: ‘Nobody should have permanent stamp of any party’

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who is increasingly feeling sidelined in the party, on Wednesday made public his disappointment at a function in Bhusawal.

Khadse was addressing a function of the Leva Patil community in his home turf in north Maharashtra. The former revenue minister said, “Nobody should have a permanent stamp of any party on himself. Nor should one allow the party to take oneself for granted.”

While urging everybody to fight against injustice to strengthen the community, he said, “Apart from politics, what is more important is to work for strengthening the organisation by raising voice against injustice.”

In June 2016, Khadse had to resign from the Cabinet following charges of corruption in an MIDC land deal in Bhoisar in Pune. However, following the probe, he had been expecting the party to reinstate him and give him an important role. However, as the matter is still pending in court, the BJP has refused to reinstate him in the government.

A senior BJP leader said, “The party has always given Khadse importance and respect. Khadse is part of the BJP’s core committee, which is the highest decision-making body in the party. But when the land scam matter is pending in court, how can the party reinstate him as a minister.”