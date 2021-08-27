BJP leader calls Uddhav Thackeray ‘father of intolerance’

BJP leader Ashish Shelar targeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and called him the “father of intolerance” while addressing BJP workers in Ratnagiri during a Janashirvad Yatra.

He said, “Like Lokmanya Tilak is known as the father of Indian unrest, I am saying this from his holy land that Uddhav Thackeray is the father of intolerance in Maharashtra.”

He added, “A man’s head was shaved in public as he had written against the government, a retired naval officer had forwarded a caricature and his eye was pierced, Kangana Ranaut’s house was demolished and an editor was arrested for speaking out against the government. Uddhav Thackeray is at the helm of the intolerance in Maharashtra today.”

He further said Shiv Sena is Anti-Konkan. “When Konkan’s son Narayan Rane became the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray conspired against him. Even Suresh Prabhu was treated badly by Thackeray at that time. The same thing happened with Ramdas Kadam too. After Rane got the post of a union minister, he too was arrested.”

“Why can’t Thackeray bear to see anything good that comes out of Konkan?” Shelar asked, adding, there is anger in the minds of the people of Konkan against Thackeray.