BJP leader arrested for ‘raping minor over 4 years’ in Mumbai

A local BJP office-bearer was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly at gunpoint over the past four years.

According to the police, the 41-year-old accused had been pursuing the girl, who is now 17-year-old, since the past four years. However, she had rejected his advances and told him to stay away from her, said police.

A police officer said the rejection enraged the accused, who raped the girl at gunpoint in 2015. He allegedly continued to sexually assault the girl ever since, said police.

Last week, the girl finally registered a complaint with the police, following which the accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and placed under arrest, said Inspector B S Tambe.

The police said the accused, who is married and has children, was produced in court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till August 21.