BJP leader alleges manipulation in nullah cleaning work by BMC

Ameet Satam, the BJP MLA from Andheri west, targeted the BMC on Tuesday for alleged manipulation in the percentage of work done in cleaning nullahs in the city. Satam said the BMC has spent more than Rs 950 crore on nullah desilting works across the city in the past 10 years, according to information he procured through RTI.

“In the past ten years, the civic body has spent Rs 1,000 crore on cleaning nullahs. But streets in Mumbai are still water-logged even after moderate rains. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said 104 per cent of the cleaning project of nullahs was completed this year and last year it was 112 per cent. But there is no relief from floods in Mumbai,” said Satam. According to the data, on desilting of major nullahs, the BMC spent Rs 459.98 crore between 2010-11 and 2019-20, while on minor nullah desilting it spent Rs 338 crore and on Mithi river Rs 140 crore. Every year, the civic body awards contracts to clean nullahs just before monsoon. “Despite spending so much public money, the situation remains the same every year,” he said.