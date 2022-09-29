BJP launches special fortnight campaign, cleans 100 statues in Mumbai in one day

The Mumbai BJP on Thursday launched a statue cleaning drive in the city under the leadership of its president Ashish Shelar, and cleaned nearly 100 statues identified across the city in a day.

The move came as part of a ‘Service Fortnight’ campaign, to commemorate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which falls on September 17, said officials in the know of the matter.

The drive started from Dadar where a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivaji Park and one of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak were cleaned, garlanded, and paid obeisance. The statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Girgaon Chowpatty was also cleaned on Thursday in the presence of Tourism, and Women and Child Welfare Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha.

All the elected members of the state Legislative Assembly and the Parliament will participate in the drive, said party workers, adding that MLAs and senior party leaders are carrying out the cleanliness drive.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff and former corporator Preeti Satam also took part in cleaning the statue of Dadasaheb Phalke at Filmcity’s Dadasaheb Phalke Smarak.

While sharing details about the cleanliness drive, Shelar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his desire to celebrate his birthday through ‘Service Fortnight’ for the countrymen.

So, BJP’s national president JP Nadda launched the ‘Service Fortnight’ campaign, starting from the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay — which also falls on September 17 every year— till the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi — which falls on October 2 every year.

“Throughout the drive, we will undertake various service initiatives across the country for our countrymen… As part of the initiative, today we started cleaning statues of all the great leaders across the city, and also paid our obeisance. We have received a great response from the people of Mumbai. We are also managing various health camps during this Service Fortnight drive,” according to Shelar.