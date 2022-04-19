BJP launches ‘pol khol’ campaign ahead of BMC polls

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a campaign named “Pol Khol” against alleged largescale corruption in the Shiv Sena-ruled urban body. On Sunday, the first public rally of the ‘Pol Khol’ campaign was held in Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon west.

Although the five-year term of the BMC ended on March 7, the polls have been pushed further due to ongoing dispute over OBC reservations. BJP, the former ally of Sena, is now eying rule over the country’s richest municipal corporation.

Party functionaries said that they will organize public meetings to inform citizens on corruption within the BMC in the last 25 years. So far, two public rallies have been held in Mumbai’s Goregaon and Dahisar.

“We have launched this campaign from Patra Chawl in Goregaon where the ruling party leaders have robbed the house of middle-class families,” BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had said while launching the campaign.

On Monday, Shelar addressed the second meeting at Ganpat Patil Nagar in Dahisar. He slammed Sena and sought answer on expenditure of Rs 2 lakh crore in the last five years by BMC.

“So much money has been spent in the name of development works by BMC but where this money is going ? A women from Ghatkopar fell in drain, family from Worli who was burnt in fire did not receive treatment for four hours in BMC hospital, there is shortage of medicines in hospitals. These are few examples of mismanagement in BMC. What happened to this Rs 2 lakh crore ?” said Shelar on Monday.