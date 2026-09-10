BJP’s Kirit Somaiya seeks removal of mosque near Mumbai airport’s T2, says it’s illegal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has demanded the removal of a mosque/structure near Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2 and sought an FIR against its trustees, citing an MMRDA letter stating that no permission was granted for the structure and directing airport operator MIAL to take action for its removal.

In a letter to Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL), the MMRDA said it had received a complaint about an existing structure/mosque near the VVIP arrival and taxi stand at T2. The authority said it had not granted permission for the structure and that there was no provision, reservation or designated site for a place of public worship in the notified area.