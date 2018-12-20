BJP keen on Sena alliance but capable of going solo: Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the BJP was keen on having an alliance with the Shiv Sena, but if for any reason the Sena does not respond, the BJP was capable and well-prepared to go to the polls on its own strength and merit.

Fadnavis made the observations during the party meeting held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Fadnavis said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP will win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a resounding mandate. There is no reason for the party to get demoralised.”

A senior party leader, who attended the meeting, said requesting anonymity, “Fadnavis said the BJP is very keen on having an alliance with the Sena for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. However, if for any reason the Sena does not reciprocate the gesture, there should be no reason for alarm. The BJP is capable of facing the elections alone.”

All BJP cabinet ministers, party MLAs, MPs, district presidents and senior office bearers attended the meeting, which was held at the chief minister’s residence Varsha at Malabar Hills.