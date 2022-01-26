BJP holds marathon meeting on Mumbai civic body election

The BJP on Tuesday held a marathon meeting under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis to draw a strategy for the upcoming BMC polls.

Party MLA Ashish Shelar told mediapersons, “The BJP held its first marathon meeting to discuss the upcoming elections. It has pledged to fight the ruling Shiv Sena tooth and nail to uproot it from BMC.”

While refusing to elaborate, Shelar said the purpose of the meeting, which was attended by party office-bearers from across the state and the Mumbai unit, was to deliberate on the challenges ahead.

A party insider said, “High on BJP’s agenda is to expose corruption in BMC. In the last elections, BJP had exercised caution not to antagonise its ally. But in the coming polls, it has given a loud message to its workers that Sena should not be spared at any level.”