BJP hits back, says Sanjay Raut eyeing CM chair

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is eyeing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s chair, Union minister Narayan Rane said on Wednesday. Rane’s outburst comes in the wake of Raut’s allegation of IT scam worth Rs 25,000 crore during BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis’s regime.

Addressing media, the minister for MSME said, ‘Raut has taken supari from NCP president Sharad Pawar to dislodge CM Uddhav Thackeray.” “I have known Raut for many years. I have his entire kundali ( horoscope). I know how selfish he is and what his real intentions are…Raut is eyeing CM’s post,” he said.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya questioned the property transactions between interior designer late Anvay Naik and Rashmi Thackeray and Manisha Waikar. Rashmi is the CM’s wife and Manisha is the wife of Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Ravindra Waikar.

He said, “In 2008, Anvay Naik’s family built 19 houses in Alibaug. Tax payment has been made in the names of Rashmi Thackeray and Manisha Waikar. Why were they paying taxes?”