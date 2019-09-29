BJP has no role in graft charges levelled against Sharad Pawar, says Chandrakant Patil

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar sent out a forceful political message over his inclusion in an Enforcement Directorate case in the alleged Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam, the state unit of the BJP distanced itself from the action. “The BJP does not have any role in the corruption charges levelled against Sharad Pawar in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam,” party’s state president Chandrakant Patil said Saturday.

He also described NCP president Sharad Pawar an “ideal” leader who had contributed to building Maharashtra. Addressing the media at the party headquarters on Saturday, Patil said, “The investigation in MSCB case was initiated during the Congress-NCP regime under the then chief minister Prithviraj Chavan. The process went to Bombay High Court. A PIL was filed which mentioned the name of NCP leaders, including Pawar, and also stated the charges of corruption and amount.”

He said all this came to light following a High Court order to register an FIR in the case. “The BJP had no role in the MSCB investigation nor in the inclusion of the name of Sharad Pawar (in the case). The BJP does not indulge in such politics,” Patil said.

“Sharad Pawar is our “adarsh” (ideal) leader. He has made a contribution to this state,” he emphasised.

Patil also dismissed suggestions that developments in NCP would have any impact on the BJP and claimed that the party was contesting the elections on the development plank.