BJP has no moral right to criticise Kanhaiya: Shiv Sena

THE SHIV Sena on Wednesday said that the BJP, which had allied with PDP to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, has no moral right to criticise student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who has been charged with sedition.

Advertising

“Kanhaiya Kumar speaks well. He represents the rebellious and unemployed youth but he cannot give slogans hailing Afzal Guru or independence for Kashmir. Still, what moral right does BJP have to condemn Kanhaiya Kumar?” asked Sena in an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana.

The Delhi Police on Monday had filed a 12,000-page chargesheet against 10 people, including student leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, in a sedition case for allegedly raising “anti-national slogans” during an event on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in February 2016.

“The BJP has committed the biggest sin of allying with PDP, which considers Afzal Guru a freedom fighter and a martyr, to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir. So, it would be in the interest of the BJP to not draw political mileage out of the sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar,” the party said.