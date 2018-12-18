BJP government has pushed 18,000 villages into darkness, says Paresh Dhanani

THE BJP government in the state is entertaining those living in a handful of cities in the state while pushing 18,000 villages into darkness, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said on Monday while campaigning for Congress candidate Avasar Nakia for the bypoll to Jasdan Assembly seat.

“The polling on December 20 is not to decide if Kunvarjibhai (Bavaliya) will win or Avasarbhai. It is to open the doors of future of India. So, go out and vote and while you cast your vote, put your hands on your heart and ask some questions to the BJP. All communities in entire Gujarat are more or less farmers or dependent on agriculture in 18,000 villages. They are toiling in fields and producing food. But the BJP government in the state is only entertaining those living in handful of cities. They have committed the sin of pushing villages into darkness and December 20 is the date to teach them a lesson,” he said.

The Congress leader was addressing an election meeting of the party in Shivrajpur village of Jasdan taluka.

Dhanani also targeted Bavaliya over the latter’s defection to the BJP. “People in Jasdan and Vinchhiya are telling me that disciple has proven better than master. The master turned out to be unworthy but disciple has remained trustworthy. He (Bavaliya) has committed sin of selling the trust and pride of people of Jasdan and Vinchhiya at Kamalam (the state BJP headquarters) for his greed for a ministerial berth,” he said.

Jasdan Assembly seat is dominated by rural voters. The constituency has 103 villages spread across Jasdan and Vinchhiya talukas. It has around 2.40 lakh voters. But, barring 35,000 votes of Jasdan town, the rest are rural voters.