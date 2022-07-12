BJP going all out to destroy democratically elected state govts: Sharad Pawar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all-out efforts to dissolve democratically elected state governments, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday, indicating that the day was not far when people will “rise and revolt”.

Addressing party workers at Y B Chavan Pratisthan, Pawar said that India had seen what happened in Madhya Pradesh (in 2020) and now in Maharashtra. He said that during the Congress-led UPA, agencies were never misused. He also asked his party workers to prepare for a “long-drawn” struggle.

Praising Shiv Sena workers, he said, “Due to the developments today, the Shiv Sainiks are not shaken, but are united against those who overthrew the earlier government. Only a handful may get elected, Shiv Sainiks tell me, and people have not liked the change in regime. Shiv Sainiks are upset and we will see this in the future elections.”

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo said, “In the next two-and-a-half-years, we will have to work for people and come down on streets and agitate.”

He also said that local bodies polls are likely to be postponed and the party will have to show its own strength in the elections.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar said that unemployment is increasing and women are protesting, adding the NCP must hold agitation in these areas. The former deputy chief minister said that the Centre had levied GST on many services, which has led to stress in people.

“The party must fight together with allies and if that’s not possible, fight single-handedly,” he added.