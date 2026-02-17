BJP gets highest share as members nominated to BMC’s key statutory committees
Of these four committees, the standing committee is the most important and powerful. This committee is responsible for all the major financial decisions and approves major civic infrastructure projects.
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 11:44 AM IST
Some of the key members who were included in these committees include BJP's Ganesh Khankar who is the party's group leader in BMC, Prabhakar Shinde (BJP), Rakhee Jadhav (BJP), Shraddha Jadhav (Sena UBT) and Ashraf Azmi (Congress).
The members to all key statutory committees in BMC were nominated on Monday–a week after mayor Ritu Tawde formally assumed her office. In total, 90 of the newly elected councillors were inducted in four major statutory committees–Standing, Improvements, Education and BEST. Some of the key members who were included in these committees include BJP’s Ganesh Khankar who is the party’s group leader in BMC, Prabhakar Shinde (BJP), Rakhee Jadhav (BJP), Shraddha Jadhav (Sena UBT) and Ashraf Azmi (Congress).
Of these four committees, the standing committee is the most important and powerful. This committee is responsible for all the major financial decisions and approves major civic infrastructure projects. This is followed by the improvements committee which oversees infrastructure development and maintenance of municipal properties. The education committee frames policies and is responsible for all the educational institutions which include over 400 municipal schools. While the BEST committee is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.
The members of these committees are inducted on the basis of seats won by each political party. In the recently concluded civic elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 89 seats, followed by 65 seats won by the Shiv Sena (UBT), 29 by Shiv Sena, 24 by Congress, 8 by AIMIM, 6 by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), 3 by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), 2 by Samajwadi Party (SP) and 1 by NCP-SP.
Therefore, since the BJP has won the larger number of seats, it will have the highest number of members in the committee, followed by Sena UBT. The Sena and the two factions of NCP have also formed a group alliance in the BMC. As a result, these three parties will be considered as a single block comprising 33 seats in total.
Now that the members of these committees have been inducted, the chairpersons to these committees will be elected on February 20 following a voting process.
In addition to this, 36 more members have also been inducted in multiple special committees which includes the works committee, the law committee, the tree committee and women and child welfare committee among others.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More