BJP gets highest share as members nominated to BMC’s key statutory committees

The members to all key statutory committees in BMC were nominated on Monday–a week after mayor Ritu Tawde formally assumed her office. In total, 90 of the newly elected councillors were inducted in four major statutory committees–Standing, Improvements, Education and BEST. Some of the key members who were included in these committees include BJP’s Ganesh Khankar who is the party’s group leader in BMC, Prabhakar Shinde (BJP), Rakhee Jadhav (BJP), Shraddha Jadhav (Sena UBT) and Ashraf Azmi (Congress).

Of these four committees, the standing committee is the most important and powerful. This committee is responsible for all the major financial decisions and approves major civic infrastructure projects. This is followed by the improvements committee which oversees infrastructure development and maintenance of municipal properties. The education committee frames policies and is responsible for all the educational institutions which include over 400 municipal schools. While the BEST committee is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.