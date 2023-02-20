BJP forced Sena alliance with Congress: Uddhav Thackeray

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s decision to allot ‘Shiv Sena’ name and its symbol ‘bow and arrow’ to the Eknath Shinde faction was victory of truth, Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hit out at the BJP, Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the BJP doesn’t want democracy and that it was the BJP that pushed the Shiv Sena to go for an alliance with the Congress.

Thackeray also took a dig at Modi without naming him. He said that he first unleashes his pack of wolves like the I-T department, ED and CBI against opposition parties and then claims that he was fighting alone and outweighing opponents.

Thackeray said that people will decide the fate. “People’s court is supreme and let them decide. This is democracy. But you (BJP) do not accept democracy. They unleash their pack of wolves — agencies like ED and I-T to go after opponents and scare them and once it is done then they say ‘see I am fighting alone’. What alone, ‘your bhediye came before you’,” he said.

Without taking name, Thackeray referred to Shah as ‘Mogambo’, the villain from the popular Bollywood movie Mr India, who wanted to rule by making people fight each other. He said that BJP’s Hindutva is similar.

“He is today’s ‘Mogambo’. No matter if you are Hindu or not, if people join their party, then only they are considered to be Hindu,” he said.

Replying to criticism of abandoning Hindutva by joining hands with the Congress and NCP for power in 2019, Thackeray said that his party had not abandoned Hindutva. He also said that it was the BJP that pushed the Shiv Sena to go with the Congress. “You say I went with the Congress. But I didn’t go, you pushed me to go with the Congress,” he said.

He was speaking at a function organised by the North Indian community in the city where he also sought their support in the elections.

He also warned all the political parties of the country and said that what happened with the Shiv Sena can happen with them too.

Criticising Modi without taking names, he said that he was nowhere to be found when Mumbai was ravaged by riots in 1992-93 and that it was Shiv Sainiks who had saved Mumbai then.

“Where was the 56-inch chest then? Was it sweating? These people who are with me right now are the real Shiv Sainiks who had saved Mumbai during the 1992-93 from riots. Where were these BJP people then? They were nowhere to be found,” he said.

He also questioned BJP’s alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

“You went with Mufti Mohammad, what did you abandon then? These are the same people who demanded Afzal Guru to be declared a martyr. You were still Hindu then, right? Or you had taken a break? What is this drama going on and till when you will fool the people,” he asked.