BJP fields Dhananjay Mhadik to give tough fight to Sena’s Sanjay Pawar

The BJP on Sunday announced the candidature of Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mhadik for the Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra. The official list of candidates was released by the central BJP late Sunday night.

The Union minister for commerce and industry, textiles, consumer affairs and food and public distribution, Goyal’s renomination for the Upper House was on expected lines.

However, the candidature of Anil Bonde has come as a surprise. The former state agriculture minister in Devendra Fadnavis government, Bonde is currently with the National Agriculture Cell of the BJP.

However, even more intriguing was the BJPs decision to field Dhananjay Mhadik as its third Rajya Sabha candidate.

A highly placed source in the BJP said, “Mhadik has been fielded to give tough competition to Shiv Sena candidate Sanjay Pawar.” Mhadik, who hails from Kolhapur, is considered popular and resourceful. The BJP believes he will give a tough fight to Sena’s Pawar though. The latter is also from Kolhapur. The elections for the six Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra will take place on June 10. The last date for filing nominations is May 30.

The BJP, which has 106 members in the state legislative assembly, can get its two of its candidates elected without any problem as each will require 42 votes to sail through. However, after ensuring the support of 84 MLAs for two of its candidates, the BJP will only be left with 22 votes and require an additional 20 votes to ensure victory of its third candidate.

The ruling Shiv Sena’s strength in the Assembly is 56 while its coalition partners NCP and the Congress have 54 and 44 MLAs, respectively. The remaining 29 members are independents or belong to smaller parties.

The Congress and the NCP have decided to field one candidate each, leaving the grand old party with just 2 extra votes and the Sharad Pawar-led party with 12. The Congress has nominated Imran Pratapgarhi while the NCP’s pick is senior leader Praful Patel.

The Shiv Sena, which has fielded two candidates — Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar — has 56 members in the House and will require 26 additional votes to send its second candidate to the Upper House.