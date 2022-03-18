BJP to field Satyajeet Kadam in next month’s Kolhapur North bypoll

The Bharatiya Janata Party will field Satyajeet Kadam in the Kolhapur North Assembly bypolls scheduled for April 12.

Chandrakant Patil, president of the party’s Maharashtra unit, said that a formal decision on the candidature would be made by the national leadership at its parliamentary board meeting on Friday night.

Earlier, the state unit of the BJP had shortlisted two candidates—Kadam and Mahesh Jadhav. After discussions, the party decided to put up Kadam, who is also the nephew of party spokesperson Dhananjay Mhadik.

The election in Kolhapur North was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav in December 2021. In the 2019 Assembly elections, Chandrakant Jadhav defeated the Shiv Sena’s Rajan Kshirsagar, who was the MLA.

The BJP state president said, “The contest in the bypoll will be between the BJP and the Congress. The BJP will win the polls.”

The Shiv Sena’s stand on the elections is yet to be known.

The counting of votes and the announcement of results for the Kolhapur North bypoll will be on April 16.