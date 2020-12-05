BJP failed to gauge strength of Congress-NCP-Sena: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

The BJP will have to evolve better strategy factoring the combined strength of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance to effectively counter it in the next elections, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Speaking to media on the State Legislative Council poll results, Fadnavis admitted the BJP fared badly and much below expectations. “It’s evident we didn’t correctly ascertain their combined strength,” he said.

Fadnavis said, “It was the first polls in context of the new political realignment MVA versus BJP in the state. So perhaps we could not plan perfectly. The BJP will get back with better preparations and planning for the next polls.” However, commenting on MVA’s outcome, he said, “At least the BJP won one seat. But the Shiv Sena, which has CM Uddhav Thackeray leading the government, drew an absolute blank.”

State BJP President Chandrakant Patil said the results in favour of the Congress and NCP were because of the three-party alliance. “I dare the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena to fight the elections alone. The three parties ganged up against the BJP. And the combined vote share went in favour of their candidates.”

