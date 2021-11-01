Mumbai: BJP ex-office-bearer files Rs 100-cr defamation case against minister

FORMER GENERAL secretary of BJP Mumbai Mohit Bharatiya (Kamboj) filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against minister Nawab Malik for dragging him and his family members in the Mumbai cruise drug case.

Kamboj said, “Today, I have filled the damages suit against Nawab Malik for Rs 100 crore in High Court in Mumbai for making baseless allegations against me and my family.” Earlier in a press conference, Malik had claimed that Rishab Sachdev, brother-in-law of Kamboj, along with two others were also present in the Mumbai cruise rave party and were let off by the NCB. The minister had alleged that NCB had released Sachdev because of pressure from higher up in BJP.

Kamboj had dismissed all these charges as baseless. While admitting that Sachdev was his brother-in-law, Kamboj had argued he was just a passenger on the cruise. He was let off on merit along with several others as he was not linked to the drug case, he said.



Kamboj in his plea has requested the court that pending the hearing and final disposal of the suit, the court should issue a temporary injunction against Malik restraining him from making any defamatory comments about him and his family members. Earlier, Kamboj had issued a notice to Malik on October 11 for dragging him and family members in the drug case. On October 26, he filed a criminal complaint against Malik before the magistrate at Mazgaon.