BJP evokes Hindutva on Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary

A man pays tribute at Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar) A man pays tribute at Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Express Photo: Prashant Nadkar)

BJP leaders, both in the state and at the Centre, on Thursday offered tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary. The party also emphasised on Hindutva plank, which the late Sena supremo championed through his life and works.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the party in describing Bal Thackeray as, “Courageous and indomitable, he never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare”. Using his Twitter handle, Modi said, “ Balasaheb Thackeray always remained proud of Indian ethos and values, and continues to inspire millions.”

BJP leaders used the occasion to highlight the Hindutva ideology which Bal Thackeray advocated and also made a common cause with BJP. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Bal Thackeray was truly a Hindu Hriday Samrat. His life and thoughts are an inspiration and great guidance. Balasaheb was both tough and loving.”

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil accompanied by elected MLAs visited Shivaji Park and offered tribute.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Bal Thackeray as a great inspiration. Shah tweeted, “Balasaheb ji was a brilliant intellect of his time always mesmerised the masses with his oratory skills. He always stood firm and never compromised with his ideals, Balasaheb’s life and his value will continue to inspire us.”

