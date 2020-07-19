BJP dismisses Congress’ charge of money raised in Mumbai to topple Rajasthan govt

BJP leader Pravin Dareka (Source: Twitter/@mipravindarekar) BJP leader Pravin Dareka (Source: Twitter/@mipravindarekar)

Dismissing the Congress’s allegation that the BJP raised Rs 500 crore from traders in Mumbai to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, the saffron party on Saturday called it an attempt to divert people’s attention from the Maharashtra government’s failure in tackling the Covid-19 crisis in the state.

Maharashtra has a coalition government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress.

“It is a baseless allegation by Congress…. There seems to be a competition among Congress (leaders) to make baseless statements such as BJP is toppling the MVA government (in Maharashtra), or conspiring to topple the government in Rajasthan,” Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar said.

Darekar said the Congress or the Maharashtra government should bring the facts — about money being raised in Mumbai — before the public, or they should apologise to the people.

On Friday, state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant had accused the BJP of raising money from businessmen in Mumbai to fund a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan.

