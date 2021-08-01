BJP not interested in destructive politics, says Fadnavis after party MLC’s remark against Shiv Sena Bhavan

Responding to BJP MLC Prasad Lad’s controversial remarks against the Shiv Sena, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said Sunday that there is absolutely no room for destructive politics in the BJP and the party does not subscribe to such ideas.

“We don’t believe in ‘tod-phod’ politics. It is not part of BJP culture,” Fadnavis told mediapersons, adding that the party has its own ideology and style of work which is constructive and development-oriented. “We don’t attack anybody first. But if somebody attacks us, we don’t take it lying down. It is countered effectively,” he remarked.

Addressing party workers Saturday at its office in Mahim, a stronghold of the Sena, Lad had said, “Whenever I come here a huge police force is deployed. The Shiv Sena fears we will demolish their Sena Bhavan. Well, if the time comes we can do that too…”

Before long the remark triggered a flurry of reactions in both parties with the BJP’s top leadership in the state expressing disapproval at the language used by Lad against the Sena Bhavan which has a strong emotional connection with the late Bal Thackeray.

Party leaders immediately got into damage-control mode and urged Lad to retract or clarify the statement.

Following this, Lad issued a video statement late Saturday night. “I have the highest regard for the late Bal Thackeray and see Sena Bhavan as a sacred abode. How can I speak against the Sena Bhavan? What I meant was that the BJP is a major power and it will prove its might against political rival Sena in the upcoming BMC polls.”

“Last month the Sena had attacked our activists outside the Sena Bhavan. So it was a political reply. It was certainly not directed at the Sena supremo or the Bhavan,” he explained.

Earlier on Sunday Fadnavis tried to put an end to the matter saying, “The issue is over for us. Lad has already clarified his stand.”

Opposition leader in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar too said that Lad’s statement was misinterpreted.