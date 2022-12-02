BJP demands white paper on MVA decisions

The Maharashtra BJP has demanded a white paper on all decisions related to new projects and policies in the state that were taken in the past two and a half years during Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) rule.

It has demanded that the white paper should focus on sectors where development in the state was stalled over the past two and a half years. The demand was made by Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday.

BJP on Thursday also launched the party’s initiative to strengthen its cadre in the field in Maharashtra, and announced its plan to strengthen Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, with rallies by MLAs and MPs.

“Work will be undertaken by the party to strengthen the organisational structure in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state under the guidance of Union ministers from Maharashtra,” he said.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will be in charge of Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Ramtek, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal constituencies; Piyush Goyal will be in charge of Thane and north-west Mumbai; Narayan Rane will be in charge of Sangli; Raosaheb Danve of Latur and Maval; Bhagwat Karad of Parbhani and Dhule; Bharati Pawar of Nashik; and Kapil Patil of Raver and Solapur.

The BJP will also launch a special initiative to strengthen the organisational structure in the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra soon.