scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

BJP demands white paper on MVA decisions

Announces programme to strengthen party in Lok Sabha seats.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

The Maharashtra BJP has demanded a white paper on all decisions related to new projects and policies in the state that were taken in the past two and a half years during Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) rule.

It has demanded that the white paper should focus on sectors where development in the state was stalled over the past two and a half years. The demand was made by Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday.

BJP on Thursday also launched the party’s initiative to strengthen its cadre in the field in Maharashtra, and announced its plan to strengthen Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, with rallies by MLAs and MPs.

“Work will be undertaken by the party to strengthen the organisational structure in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state under the guidance of Union ministers from Maharashtra,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...Premium
UPSC Key- December 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Great Indian Bustard’ or...
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will be in charge of Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Ramtek, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal constituencies; Piyush Goyal will be in charge of Thane and north-west Mumbai; Narayan Rane will be in charge of Sangli; Raosaheb Danve of Latur and Maval; Bhagwat Karad of Parbhani and Dhule; Bharati Pawar of Nashik; and Kapil Patil of Raver and Solapur.

More from Mumbai

The BJP will also launch a special initiative to strengthen the organisational structure in the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra soon.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 04:58:55 am
Next Story

HQ Southern Command gets new Chief of Staff

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close