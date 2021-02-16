BJP demands SIT probe in Pooja Chavan ‘suicide case’

The BJP on Tuesday demanded a probe by a Special Investigation Team in the Pooja Chavan ‘suicide’ case. Chavan (22), a member of the Banjara community, allegedly died by suicide in Pune last week.

Senior BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “We demand that the state government should hand over the case to the SIT. The case should be thoroughly investigated to get to its roots and all those responsible should be booked.”

The opposition party has also expressed its disappointment with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not accepting the resignation of the Shiv Sena minister whose name has allegedly figured in some audio clips.

Bhatkhalkar said, “Even one week later, we have seen no action from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The CM is not taking any concrete action, which is shocking.”

Last week, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had written a letter to Thackeray and the state director general of police on the matter. He had also attached 12 audio clips received by his office.

The opposition alleged that the audio clips contained a conversation between the Sena minister and another person, who used to live with Chavan and her brother in an apartment in Pune.

While the BJP is mounting pressure on the MVA government by seeking the resignation of the Sena minister, his supporters on Tuesday organised a counter protest.

Under the banner of Banjara Samanvay Samiti, people in Digras, Yavatmal and Washim held a demonstration against the BJP.

The Banjara Samanvay Samiti, in a statement, said, “…The BJP is trying to tarnish his image. There is nothing to establish the minister’s link with the Pooja Chavan suicide case. Yet, the opposition party is politicising the case, which is not acceptable.”

Earlier, Chavan’s father had also denied any link between his daughter and the Sena minister. He said his daughter had been under stress due to huge financial loans.