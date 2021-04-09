BJP demands probe into Waze allegations on ‘e-tendering scam’ in BMC

Waze in his letter addressed to the NIA court mentioned that minister Anil Parab asked him to collect Rs 2 crore each from 50 contractors who were facing inquiry. (PTI/File)

The BJP has demanded an investigation into allegations of suspended API Sachin Waze regarding the alleged e-tendering scam in the BMC.

BJP MLA Amit Satam on Friday wrote a letter to Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal and Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale demanding an FIR and investigation in the e-tendering scam and Waze’s role in it.

He mentioned a letter from one John Michael Dcosta to the municipal commissioner and police commissioner offices mentioning that Waze was the investigating officer (IO) in the alleged e-tendering scam.

The letter dated March 19, 2021, said that initially investigations were going on against four people and as per information Waze settled the issue, and for the last 30 days enquiry was not going ahead.

“If we connect the dots of the BMC investigation, Waze’s allegation in his letter mentioning extortion from BMC contractors, and Decosta’s letter, the said matters are interconnected and the mentions made by Waze in his letter seem to be about the BMC e-tendering scam, especially after BMC seemingly slowed down the investigations,” said Satam.

Dcosta’s letter has given reference of two letters from Allaharakha and Ramlalla that pointed out irregularities and rigging in the e-tendering system.

“In this matter, municipal corporation’s internal investigation is under process and a digital forensic report is awaited for filing FIR,” the letter stated.

BJP corporator Vinod Mishra also demanded action in the matter, and sought an NIA probe as to who Waze was collecting money for.