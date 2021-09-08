BJP demands probe into Karuna Sharma’s arrest in Beed district

The BJP on Tuesday demanded a probe into the arrest of Karuna Sharma, who has claimed to be the second wife of Minister Dhananjay Munde, alleging that she was arrested on Sunday at the behest of the NCP leader.

On Sunday, Sharma had threatened to hold a press conference and “expose” Dhananjay’s “wrongdoings” at Parli in Beed. However, amid high drama, NCP workers had barged into the press conference venue, leading to altercations. Later, Sharma was arrested for allegedly hurling casteist abuses at a woman. The police have also said that it had found a firearm in her car.

Sharma, along with a man accompanying her, Arun More, was booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the IPC. She was Monday produced before a local court in Beed, which sent her to 14-day judicial custody.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, told mediapersons on Tuesday, “It is a serious development. There should be a thorough probe to ascertain how the firearm made its way into the car. A video shows that somebody put the pistol in the car. Following this, she was arrested… It is also is a sad comment on the nexus between police and politicians.”

“Karuna Sharma was to address a media. Every individual has the right to speak,” he added.

BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde said, “We feel ashamed at the turn of events at Parli. The image of Beed has been tarnished. We bow our heads in shame.”

Attacking Dhananjay, her estranged cousin, Pankaja added, “Such a thing happened in Parli not because of power going into the hands of the wrong person but the inaction of those who stood for righteousness.”

Earlier, Dhananjay had dismissed the charge that he had used political pressure to get Sharma arrested. He had earlier admitted that he was in a consensual relationship with Sharma and had two children with her.