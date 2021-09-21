Mumbai: BJP demands physical meetings of vaccinated corporators

The BJP has demanded physical meetings of corporators who are fully vaccinated.

Complaining that during meetings of statutory and special committees via video conferencing, corporators have failed to raise civic issues, party group leader Prabhakar Shinde wrote a letter on Tuesday to Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal seeking their directions on physical meetings.

The party has also cited examples of local train travel, where the state government has allowed people to travel on local trains if they have taken both doses of vaccines.

“Even the country’s Parliament conducts physical meetings following all Covid-19 protocols. But it is unfortunate that the civic body is not holding physical meetings. During online meetings we failed to raise issues of citizens properly, as many times there is a problem in connection or interruption. It becomes very difficult to communicate,” said Prabhakar Shinde, BJP group leader.

He added, “We have requested several times that physical meetings should be conducted as they will bring more transparency in functioning. But the authorities are not keen on physical meetings.”

Currently, meetings of all committees like the Standing Committee, Improvements Committee and general body are conducted online.

Earlier, the BJP had alleged that Shiv Sena, which controls BMC, is not keen on physical meetings.