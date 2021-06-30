BJP demands inquiry into BMC’s proposal to recover fire service charge

On June 7, the BMC had issued a circular under which as per the Fire Prevention and Life Safety Act, 2006, it has decided to recover Fire Service Fee and Annual Fee from March 3, 2014, to June 6, 2021, from the developer and housing societies.

BJP HAS demanded an inquiry in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) proposal of recovery of fire service charges from builders and housing societies between the period 2014 to 2021. BJP corporator Vinod Mishra alleged that the fire brigade has deliberately delayed the implementation of levy of Fire Service Fee and Annual Fee, which has caused revenue loss to the corporation.

“According to the information in 2018, the state urban development department had questioned the delay on levying fire service charges on builders. But still, the fire department did not take action and delayed the recovery. This has led to a revenue loss of Rs 5,000 crore to BMC. Under whose instruction the fire service was not levied? In October 2020, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar had directed the fire brigade to start the recovery of fire service fee as it is causing revenue loss to the corporation,” said Mishra.

On June 7, the BMC had issued a circular under which as per the Fire Prevention and Life Safety Act, 2006, it has decided to recover Fire Service Fee and Annual Fee from March 3, 2014, to June 6, 2021, from the developer and housing societies.

The circular also stated that regional fire command centres should start levying fire service fee and annual fee from June 7, 2021.