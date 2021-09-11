Mumbai rape case: BJP calls for hanging of accused

The Maharashtra BJP unit on Saturday, while expressing shock at the rape and eventual death of a 34-year-old woman in Sakinaka, demanded death by hanging for the accused.

Maharashtra BJP’s vice-president Chitra Wagh said, “It is horrifying. It just numbs our senses. We cannot even imagine what the woman, who was subjected to such brutality, must have gone through. The state government must take immediate and strict action against the culprit. I just want to apologize to my sister. As a civilized society, we have failed to protect her and save her life.”

He added, “We have been repeatedly drawing the state government’s attention towards increasing incidents of crimes against women in Maharashtra. However, the administration and those at helm do nothing against the criminals.”

Other leaders of the party also hit out at Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil over the incident.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said, “The state government was busy making deals and carrying out transfers. Their entire focus is on doing business deals and misusing the police. Where is the governance? In a progressive state like Maharashtra, a 34-year-old woman is subjected to such torture. It is shocking.”

Reacting to the incident, BJP vice-president Prasad Lad said, “Those who commit such inhumane acts should be hanged immediately. There cannot be any mercy for such criminals who torture women.”

Lad added that despite repeated demands, the government has done nothing to bring reforms, including enforcing the Disha Act.