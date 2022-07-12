scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

BJP delegation urges poll panel to postpone local bodies elections

Last week, the poll panel had announced elections for 92 Nagar Parishads and four Nagar Panchayats across 17 districts.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 12, 2022 12:57:54 am
While the elections are scheduled on August 18, the counting of votes will take place the next day. (File Photo)

A delegation led by state BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Monday met State Election Commissioner U P S Madan seeking postponement of Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat polls over flood situation in parts of Maharashtra and lack of OBC reservations in local bodies.

Last week, the poll panel had announced elections for 92 Nagar Parishads and four Nagar Panchayats across 17 districts. While the elections are scheduled on August 18, the counting of votes will take place the next day.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Patil said, “We are not in favour of holding any election without OBC reservation in local bodies. If the elections are postponed, it will provide some time to take forward the process for restoration of OBC quota in local bodies.”

