BJP delegation meets Union Home Secretary, demands action for attack on Kirit Somaiya

A delegation of BJP Members of Parliament along with party leader Kirit Somaiya Thursday met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and demanded action against Pune Police for the alleged security lapse that led to an assault on Somaiya by Shiv Sena activists.

The delegation comprised BJP Lok Sabha members of Parliament namely Gopal Shetty, Manoj Kotak, Girish Bapat and Raksha Khadse.

During the meeting, the BJP members briefed the Home Secretary about Shiv Sena’s assault on Somaiya in Pune Municipal Corporation premises on February 5 despite having a Z category security.

Also read | Shiv Sena workers tried to kill me: Somaiya

Speaking to the media Somaiya said, “We met the Home Secretary and also gave in writing our complaint seeking immediate action against those responsible for the security lapses and inaction on part of Pune Police even after Sena’s attack on me.”

The BJP leader also requested Bhalla to review the security system so that such attacks could be avoided.

While stating that he had elaborately briefed the incident that took place in Pune, Somaiya said, “Almost 100 sainiks swooped on me and started physically attacking me. I fell down on the stairs but they continued their attack. What is more shocking is when we informed the Pune Police, they did not take necessary action. It (the matter) is being treated lightly.”

“Pune Commissioner Amitabh Gupta should be held accountable and he should also explain the reasons for the security lapses,” Somaiya said, adding, “The entire incident was plotted to intimidate me as I was exposing corruption at Covid centres worth Rs 100 crore.”

Somaiya said, “During the Covid pandemic, the national disaster management authority had declared a medical emergency. The state government and BMC had sanctioned seven jumbo Covid centres to one private company which is close to a Shiv Sena leader. Later, it was noted that there was no such company and it was blacklisted. Since I am pursuing this case, sainiks are taking orders from the top leadership and physically attacking me with the intention to kill me.”

Yet, Somaiya said, “after the attack I went to PMC and submitted complaint against Sujeet Patkar Lifeline Hospital Management which is close to Sanjay Rauts’s family.”

From Mumbai | Police arrest youth for death threat against journalist

“The Home Secretary, after listening to our briefing, assured both these issues would be thoroughly probed and action taken,” Somaiya said.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai state BJP president Chandrakant Patil made a scathing attack against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Coming in defence of Somaiya, Patil said, “The attack on Somaiya was goondagiri by Sena. They are afraid that Somaiya is exposing corruption in the government.”