‘Misuse of police force’: BJP delegation meets Maharashtra Governor, urges him to seek report from CM

Maharashtra BJP leaders, led by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, submitted a memorandum to the Governor listing “100 failures” of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. (Source: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis)

A BJP delegation met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Wednesday and urged him to seek a detailed report from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the action taken in the alleged police transfer racket and misuse of the police force for extortion.

The state BJP leaders also submitted a memorandum listing “100 failures” of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, “CM Uddhav Thackeray’s silence is shocking. There is not one word from him on the cases of corruption and crime which have rocked the state and made people worried.”

The former CM added, “We requested Singh, who is the Constitutional head of state, to seek a report from the CM on what measures they have taken regarding corruption in police transfer and posting racket.”

The BJP also said that Congress leaders say one thing in Delhi and the opposite in Maharashtra. “They cannot take a firm stand. As a result, it is suffering from an identity crisis. The Congress should say how much it gets from the extortion money,” Fadnavis said.

Referring to the 6.3 GB data submitted to the Union Home Secretary, Fadnavis said, “The information is sensitive. If made public, it would expose the role of several politicians and the deals for police postings.”

When it was pointed out that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had dismissed it as “damp firecracker”, Fadnavis said, “Time will tell whether it was a small cracker or an atom bomb. My question to those dismissing the report is that if there is nothing important, why was it not in the public domain?”

Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “From crime, corruption to Covid pandemic — the MVA government failed the people of Maharashtra on all fronts. Public welfare programmes and policies remain on paper. The state has become an epicentre of Covid-19. Instead of helping people, the coalition parties are misusing power to intimidate officers and putting pressure on the administration. The developments are not only morally incorrect and unconstitutional but detrimental for a progressive state like Maharashtra.”

Apart from Fadnavis and Mungantiwar, the delegation included state party president Chandrakant Patil, former ministers Ashish Shelar, Jaikumar Rawal and Mumbai party chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha.