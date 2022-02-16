BJP dares Raut to submit documents on corruption charges leveled against its leaders

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday dared Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to submit documentary proof to investigating agencies on charges leveled against its leaders or approach the judiciary if he was not satisfied with central agencies.

Patil was reacting to Raut’s press conference in which the latter alleged corruption to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore in IT projects during Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s government in Maharashtra.

Patil told the media, “Raut created so much hype about his press conference but from what finally emerged, it is akin to a proverbial — khoda pahad, nikla chuha — translated means you dug a mountain and found a rat.”

While dismissing the charges of corruption against BJP leaders, Patil said, “Raut should provide all documents on charges leveled during the media conference on corruption against BJP. He should submit it to central investigating agencies. If he is not satisfied with their probe, Raut can take up the matter in court.”

Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve described the Shiv Sena’s press conference as a ploy to show its might.

Danve said, “Mumbai is the strongest base of the Shiv Sena. Even then why did Raut have to mobilise support of sainiks from Nashik and Pune.” In the past, one call in Mumbai would have been enough to gather a larger crowd outside Sena Bhawan, he added.

Raut, who has targetted BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, got a response from the former MP. Somaiya said, “Our fight against corruption in the Thackeray Sarkar will continue.

We will expose their leaders’ corruption.” Earlier, Somaiya had alleged corruption in Covid centres allocated to individuals close to Raut. He had also alleged corruption in Alibaug land deals involving Raut.

“Why is Raut not responding to the Covid centre scam? Why is he silent on his relationship with Pravin Raut and Sujeet Patkar,” he added.

Another BJP leader, Mohit Kamboj (alias Bharatiya), said, “Raut has made money with his close associate Pravin Raut in a land deal. How much money share did Sanjay Raut get? He should disclose in public.”