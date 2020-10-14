BJP cries foul as BMC standing committee to hear 500 proposals

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has asked all civic departments to submit proposals on their spendings during the months of the lockdown, since March, for post-facto approval at the meeting.

Over 500 proposals have been put up for discussion in the BMC standing committee meeting scheduled next week, prompting the BJP to write to newly-elected chairman Yashwant Jadhav to demand that no more than 50 to 60 proposals be tabled in a single meeting.

The standing committee approves and allocates funds required for various projects or works carried out by the BMC. The meeting usually lasts one to two hours.

BJP has alleged that this is nothing but a ploy by the ruling Shiv Sena to bury “irregularities” and “scams” that have taken place in BMC during the lockdown, when contracts were awarded without tenders and payments made without any verification.

“We are told that over 500 proposals are likely to be tabled in the next standing committee. It will not be possible to study all the proposals in a single meeting and discuss the pros and cons. However, we are proposing that a maximum of 50 to 60 proposals should be brought in a meeting… the Standing Committee meetings should be held twice or thrice a week,” said Prabhakar Shinde, BJP group leader in BMC.

The last meeting of the committee was held on March 31. On October 5, the elections for the chairmanship of the committee was held at the General Body Hall in the BMC headquarters.

