BJP corporators proposes new corporation hall; space crunch, parking woes drive move

Two months after the new general body of elected representatives took over in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has proposed construction of a new hall for holding general body meetings, the first time since 1893 that such a proposal has been officially raised on the floor of the house.

The BJP’s proposal comes days after 20 municipal corporators were penalised by the traffic police for parking their vehicles on the main road outside the civic headquarters. On April 17, Ganesh Khankar, leader of the house and BJP corporator, said a new corporation hall should be constructed on the first floor of an erstwhile recreation club or Gymkhana for civic officials that is currently in a dilapidated state. The facility is located adjoining the Azad Maidan grounds across the civic headquarters.

Earlier, on March 6, a proposal to transform this facility into a town hall was tabled before the civic standing committee, but its clearance was stalled. “We had stopped the clearance of the earlier proposal because our objective was to use that space judicially. I have proposed to the Mayor that the said facility should be developed where a new corporation hall should be constructed on the first floor with adequate parking facilities being made available in the basement,” Khankar said.

Why the proposal has been mooted

Khankar said that apart from inadequate parking, there is hardly any space for corporators to sit inside the present day corporation hall. The hall was founded in 1893, when the number of civic corporators stood at 64. Over the last 133 years, the civic body’s jurisdiction expanded and the strength of councillors increased to 237, including 10 nominated corporators, but the seating capacity has remained unchanged.

“The state assembly has a capacity to accommodate 400 members inside the house, while there is hardly any space for councillors to sit. Therefore a new hall is in need of the hour with adequate seating arrangements along with press galleries and seating bays for civic officials,” Khankar said.

On February 11, when proceedings to elect Mumbai’s 78th Mayor were underway, as many as 26 elected municipal councillors did not get a place to sit inside the corporation hall. Officials said the hall can accommodate a maximum of 150 to 175 persons at a given time. “Usually 20 to 30 councillors stay absent on an average during the day of the meetings. During the house proceedings it is not just the councillors who are present in the hall, there are administrative officials also along with ancillary staffers, members of the press and personal assistants of each councillor. So even if 50 per cent of the current strength of total elected representatives are present in the hall, then also it will be difficult for everyone to sit inside comfortably,” an official said.

Civic officials also said that an alternative plan could be to merge a few defunct offices on the sixth floor of the BMC’s annexe building and transform them into a large hall, though this proposal would require administrative clearance.

What the existing hall looks like

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The rectangular corporation hall, listed as a heritage structure by the state government, remains the epicentre of all political and ceremonial proceedings of the BMC, from presentation of the annual budget to general body meetings where key resolutions are passed. It is also where councillors raise arguments and points of order regarding civic policy formulation and implementation.

Architecturally, the hall is inspired by town halls in Glasgow and Birmingham. Its ceiling comprises moulded panels of Burma teak wood covered in gold leaf, while the flooring is made of Minton tiles. Three chandeliers dating back to the colonial era hang from the roof, and several busts representing communities in Mumbai, engraved with the initials CB Corporation of Bombay, are placed inside.

Earlier proposals to augment seating capacity inside the hall did not materialise due to its heritage status, which would require multiple permissions for any structural changes.