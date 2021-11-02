BJP corporators stage protest outside BMC over alleged manipulation

The BJP on Monday held a protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s alleged manipulation in the ward boundaries ahead of the upcoming BMC elections likely to be held in February 2022.

Eighty two BJP corporators in the civic body protested outside the office of Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal and gave him red roses as a mark of protest. The BJP has alleged that the final draft of the ward boundaries was made by the civic body under Shiv Sena’s pressure. However, Sena has denied the allegations.

The BMC on October 26 submitted their final draft of the rectified electoral ward boundaries of Mumbai’s 227 electoral wards to the State Election Commission. Officials from the BMC’s election department said they had completed the rectification of boundaries of the constituencies and nearly 20% of the boundaries across Mumbai have been changed. BJP has alleged that most of the ward boundaries from Western Suburbs i.e., between Andheri and Dahisar, which has elected 48 BJP corporators, have been changed to give Shiv Sena unfair support.