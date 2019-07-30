BJP corporator’s motion makes way, BMC to slap Rs 10,000 fine for feeding cattle in public

IF THE proposal gets a final nod, the act of feeding cattle at public places will attract a fine of Rs 10,000. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to increase the penalty by 300 per cent after a BJP corporator moved a notice of motion in the House on March 7. Since 2004, the act of illegally feeding cows has attracted a fine of up to Rs 2,500 for big animals and Rs 1,500 for small animals.

Matunga’s BJP corporator Nehal Shah had moved a notice of motion in the House, where she said feeding cows or calves had become a “business” and was “creating a nuisance” on the streets. She also said the act amounted to “cruelty towards the animal”.

She said at many places, especially near temples, many people sat with a cow or its calf, and got people to pay an amount to feed them.

“The existing fines are low. Whenever we seize animals from public places, the owners pay the fine and go back to the same business. The increase in the penalty amount will prevent owners from coming back to such places. Also, after seizure, the expenditure of transporting the animal to Malad is high. Also, feeding in public places is a health hazard as there is no mechanism to clear animal waste. Considering these factors, it will be right to increase the fine on owners of animals,” said an official from Deonar Abattoir.

Shah said: “In Mumbai, feeding animals at public places has become a nuisance since there is no way to clean animal waste. This leads to unhygienic surroundings and is also a cruelty towards the animal since the owner ties it up for a full day for business. The increase will definitely bring relief to people as well as the animal.”