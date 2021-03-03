BJP corporators demand action against illegal hawkers

In 2019, Samant had urged the civic body to take action against illegal hawkers on the lines of vehicle owners being fines up to Rs 27,000 for parking unlawfully.

Seeking action against hawkers, BJP corporators Tuesday sat on dharna following a meeting of the BMC law committee.

The corporators also sought action against officials from BMC’s traffic department, who in a written reply to BJP corporator Abhijeet Samant, have said that taking action against hawkers does not fall under their purview.

“Last week, I received a reply from the traffic department saying that this issue does not fall under its purview,” Samant said at the meeting of the law committee. “Following unlock guidelines, the hawkers’ menace has increased. In my area (Andheri East), most of the roads are occupied by hawkers. The BMC should start imposing high fines on illegal hawkers. If a hawker is caught twice, then double penalty should be imposed.”

Following this, Shiv Sena corporator Sachin Padwal urged that the meeting be adjourned. After the meeting was adjourned, BJP leaders sat on dharna.

Law committee chairman Harshad Karakar said that he has sought Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal to be present in the next meeting to answer questions of the corporators.