BJP corporator wants recital of Bhagavad Gita verses in civic-run schools, moves notice of motion

A BJP corporator has moved a notice of motion in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposing recital of verses from the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita in civic-run schools in the city “to inculcate the right kind of values in the next generation”.

On Thursday, Yogita Koli, a first-time corporator from Malad, in a letter to mayor Kishori Pednekar, demanded that the BMC commissioner submit a report on considering the possibility of the Bhagavad Gita being recited in BMC schools. Koli said that the knowledge from “the ancient Hindu holy book Gita gives happiness and helps one to find moksha (salvation).”

Koli is a member of the BMC’s women and child welfare committee and public health committee.

Koli also met Mayor Pednekar along with other BJP corporators and handed her a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. “Bhagavad Gita is an ancient book. About 5000 years ago on December 25, Lord Shri Krishna gave updesh to Arjuna. Indians consider this book as a holy religious book and in courts, people take oaths on Gita. In Hindu religion, Gita is known for guiding the way of life,” said Koli in the letter.

Koli’s notice of motion will be taken up for discussion in the next general body meeting. If it is cleared, the proposal will be sent to the municipal commissioner for approval.

Samajwadi Party in the BMC called the proposal an attempt by the BJP to polarise the citizens ahead of the civic election. Samajwadi party leader in the BMC and MLA Rais Shaikh, in a letter to the Mayor, asked for the proposal to be rejected.

Last year, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty had asked in the Lok Sabha if the government was considering bringing provisions for the teaching of Bhagavad Gita to be incorporated in schools across the country.

Earlier, BJP corporator Sandeep Patel had moved a motion to make the singing of Vande Mataram compulsory in municipal schools. The proposal was cleared in the civic body meeting but it is yet to be implemented.