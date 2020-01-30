BJP corporator claims hotel ‘encroaching’ upon open space, seeks investigation

In 2018, the state government had come up with a policy under which 20 per cent of total land used by a hotel is to be handed over to BMC for creating open spaces. In 2018, the state government had come up with a policy under which 20 per cent of total land used by a hotel is to be handed over to BMC for creating open spaces.

Jogeshwari corporator Abhijeet Samant on Wednesday accused an upscale hotel in Andheri of “encroaching” upon 1.50 lakh square feet open space and sought an inquiry into the matter.

Raising the issue in the civic body’s improvement committee meeting, the BJP leader alleged that in 2018, BMC was supposed to take over a plot reserved in the Development Plan-2034 for creating a garden/park, but no effort had been made from the garden department for the purpose so far. Since the last two years, he said, people in nearby areas are deprived of open spaces.

“Mumbaikars are deprived of open spaces, as J W Marriott has not handed the plot over to the BMC. Under a current policy of the state government, J W Marriott was supposed to develop 1.50 lakh square feet land. In fact, the hotel has set up a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) on a part of a recreation ground designated under the 20 per cent policy. This is despite J W Marriott has used the entire Floor Space Index (FSI) under this policy,” Samant said.

In 2018, the state government had come up with a policy under which 20 per cent of total land used by a hotel is to be handed over to BMC for creating open spaces. “The hotel has put up a banner outside its gate that clearly shows 20 per cent of its plot is reserved for creating open spaces in the development plan. Why are civic officials from the Development Plan and Building Proposal Department not going ahead with taking over of the plot then?” Samant asked. The corporator also alleged there were two other hotels in the area that had not handed over their open spaces.

When approached, a spokesperson from J W Marriott said, “We are compliant with all local laws, other than that we do not wish to make any further comments.”

Improvement committee chairman Sadanand Parab, meanwhile, has asked the administration to submit a report in the matter.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App