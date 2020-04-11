Follow Us:
Saturday, April 11, 2020
BJP corporator booked for throwing birthday bash, 10 others charged for attending party

Police said besides violating lockdown norms, people at the party failed to maintain social distancing and were not wearing masks.

| Mumbai | Published: April 11, 2020 8:06:08 pm
All eleven men were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act, Maharashtra COVID-19 Regulation, 2020, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prohibition Act. (Representational Image)

Police booked BJP corporator Ajay Bahira of Panvel Municipal Corporation for allegedly throwing a birthday party, and 10 others who were charged for attending the party, during the nationwide lockdown.

On Friday night, police conducted a raid after local residents complained of an ongoing party on the terrace of Bahira’s three-storey bungalow.

Bahira is a resident of Takka village and lives in his bungalow, ‘Shreyas Nivas’.

According to police, he had organised a party on the terrace and among the attendees, five were his relatives while the other five were friends.

An officer from Panvel police station said, “We received information that people were partying on the terrace of a bungalow, following which we sent a team and raided the place.”

Bahira and 10 others have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act, Maharashtra COVID-19 Regulation, 2020, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Senior Inspector Ajaykumar Landge of Panvel city police station said, “The raid was conducted after 11 pm on Friday. We got them to the police station and detained them for a while. They haven’t been arrested as they were allowed to go after we served them a notice.”

Police have also seized a liquor bottle from the spot.

