Three including husband of BJP corporator arrested after Shiv Sena corporator attacked

The police arrested three including Tejas alis Bunty Mhaskar, alleged to be the main accused and husband of BJP corporator Hemangi Mhaskar.

google-preferred-btn
An officer said that Chature suffered fractures and is currently recovering at the local hospital.An officer said that Chature suffered fractures and is currently recovering at the local hospital. (File Photo)

The Thane police Thursday registered an FIR and arrested three persons after Shiv Sena corporator Hemant Chature was allegedly attacked by BJP workers including the husband of a BJP corporator in Badlapur. The police later also took a complaint against the Shiv Sena workers as well based on a complaint given by the BJP workers.

The police arrested three including Tejas alis Bunty Mhaskar, alleged to be the main accused and husband of BJP corporator Hemangi Mhaskar.

Zonal DCP Sachin Gore said the incident took place on Thursday evening when Chature along with some party workers had gone to a society in Thane for Maghi Ganpati function. Mhaskar along with a few of his supporters who were present in the society got into an argument with Chature.

Soon a fight broke out between two sides and chairs were flung by both sides. In the melee, Chature sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital, Gore said. Soon the local police were informed about the incident following which an FIR was registered against both sides based on the complaints given by them.

Gore said that an FIR was registered and Mhaskar along with two others were placed under arrest. The officer said that Chature suffered fractures and is currently recovering at the local hospital.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score.
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
Advertisement