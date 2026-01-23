Three including husband of BJP corporator arrested after Shiv Sena corporator attacked

An officer said that Chature suffered fractures and is currently recovering at the local hospital. (File Photo)

The Thane police Thursday registered an FIR and arrested three persons after Shiv Sena corporator Hemant Chature was allegedly attacked by BJP workers including the husband of a BJP corporator in Badlapur. The police later also took a complaint against the Shiv Sena workers as well based on a complaint given by the BJP workers.

The police arrested three including Tejas alis Bunty Mhaskar, alleged to be the main accused and husband of BJP corporator Hemangi Mhaskar.

Zonal DCP Sachin Gore said the incident took place on Thursday evening when Chature along with some party workers had gone to a society in Thane for Maghi Ganpati function. Mhaskar along with a few of his supporters who were present in the society got into an argument with Chature.