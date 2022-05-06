scorecardresearch
BJP, Congress question increase in project cost, Chahal denies any wrongdoing

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had permitted the BMC to award contracts to lowest bidders for seven sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Written by Laxman Singh | Mumbai |
May 6, 2022 1:21:17 am
THE BMC’s multi-crore Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project-II has landed in controversy after Congress and BJP questioned the increase in project cost.

However, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal denied allegations of cost escalation, maintaining that the project progressed under the monitoring of the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had permitted the BMC to award contracts to lowest bidders for seven sewage treatment plants (STPs). While the BMC estimate for the work was Rs 29,653 crore, the lowest bidders have agreed to execute the project for Rs 25,963 crore.

While demanding a probe by central agencies, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar told mediapersons, “The STP project has become the hub of corruption. There has been an increase of more than 40 per cent in the STP’s estimated project cost in just one-and-a-half years. Why has there been so much cost escalation? There has been no change in the project site, technology or contractors… The entire project needs to be investigated through CBI or CVC.”

As per data, in 2020, BMC’s estimated cost for the six STPs – coming up at Worli, Dharavi, Bandra, Versova, Bhandup and Ghatkopar  – was Rs 16,412 crore. However, this February, the tenders were scrapped. Now, the revised estimates stand at Rs 23,247 crore, which is an increase of 42 per cent.

Former corporator and Congress leader, Ravi Raja, said, “Those who have vetted the project cost are in the in-house panel working under BMC. In such cases, panels can be influenced easily. The cost rise is big loot… I think the Supreme Court should be made aware of this.”

However, Chahal said that the project was monitored by the Supreme Court and contracts were awarded in the most transparent manner. On allegations of an increase of 42 per cent in estimated cost of six STPs in 20 months, Chahal said that the comparison is wrong and irrelevant.

