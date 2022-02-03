BJP, Cong workers face off during protest against ‘use’ of Pegasus software

Party workers from the BJP and the Congress faced off at Dadar in Mumbai during a protest march organised by the Mumbai Pradesh Youth Congress against the alleged use of Pegasus software by the Union government against Opposition leaders and members of the civil society.

Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui, who was leading the protest, was detained by the Mumbai Police and subsequently released.

Siddiqui said, “We had plans to go to the BJP office in Dadar to question the BJP over the Pegasus issue. We were, however, stopped by the police.”

A large number of BJP workers had also gathered outside the BJP office in Dadar amid heavy police deployment. BJP MLC Prasad Lad said, “We had told the police to provide adequate bandobast. But they failed. Finally, when the morcha came near Dadar station, our workers went to counter it. The BJP is not the same as it was before. If someone comes charging at us, we will counter them.”

Additional Commissioner of Police Dnyaneshwar Chavan of the central region, said, “We have booked people on both sides for unlawful assembly and taking out morcha by not following Covid-19 norms.”