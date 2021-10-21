BJP, Cong demand white paper on Mumbai civic body’s pandemic-related expenditure

Alleging largescale irregularities, the BJP and Congress were on the same side Wednesday at a meeting of the BMC standing committee in demanding a white paper on Covid-19 related expenditure.

Following this, Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav directed administration to table a detailed report on all expenses.

Corporators have claimed that so far the Shiv Sena-led BMC has spent more than Rs 4,700 crore on Covid-19 related arrangements. However, the civic administration has failed to give detailed reports on expenditure.

“During the pandemic, special powers were given for purchase and works related to coronavirus. Administration is awarding contracts without taking approval from the Standing Committee and corporation.

The BMC should submit a white paper on overall expenditure on Covid-19 related works,” said BJP corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat who had raised the issue in a virtual meeting of the Standing Committee on Wednesday.

Opposition leader Ravi Raja has accused the administration of making procurement on inflated rates and demanded a detailed audit from the Municipal Audit Department.

“Taking advantage of the pandemic, the civic body has made purchases at inflated rates. We appreciate the overall work done by BMC to tackle the crisis. But there should be transparency in the expenditure,” said Raja.

He also alleged that the BMC has failed to present documents of expenditure made for food distribution to migrant workers and homeless during lockdown. “The Planning department has failed to submit documents for its expenses on food distribution. I expect some reports on this in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

Following the demand, Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav has directed the civic administration to submit a detailed report on expenditure before the committee.