BJP MLA lodges complaint against Uddhav Thackeray for ‘making controversial remark against migrants’

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Tuesday lodged a complaint against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that he had made a “controversial remark against migrants”.

The BJP leader, in his complaint lodged at the Samta Nagar police station, also demanded action against Thackeray under Section 156 (A) of the IPC for “trying to create hatred between communities and disrupting communal harmony and peace in public life”.

“If action is not taken against the CM in the next four days, we will take up the matter in court,” he said

Bhatkhalkar said, “At the meeting convened to review the Sakinaka rape case, Thackeray had remarked that cops will have to from now on keep a tab on the whereabouts of migrants. That is from where they (the migrants) come and go.”

Although Thackeray’s statement was in the context of the accused who happens to be a migrant, Bhatkhalkar said, “The CM has put a question mark on the character of all migrants by making such a remark. He has shoehorned all migrants into one category, implying that all of them are criminals. This is unfair.”

“The BJP has raised the demand that those found guilty in the case of alleged rape and murder in Sakinaka should be handed to death. Criminals have no caste or community. Their inhuman act deserves the highest level of condemnation and punishment without any mercy. But raising doubts about all migrants is very shocking indeed,” Bhatkhalkar said.

Thackeray’s remark, in which he reportedly said hereafter strict monitoring of the whereabouts of migrants is necessary, was published in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna.

Bhatkhalkar, in his complaint, also stated, “Under 156 (A) police should take action against Saamna Editor Rashmi Thackeray and executive editor Sanjay Raut.”

He added, “Instead of focusing on the law and order situation in state, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is busy in extorting money. The lack of governance has led to a sharp rise in crimes against women in Maharashtra. The incidents of rape and assault on women across cities in state are increasing.”

He further stated, “Former Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod, former MLA Dilip Mane, corporators Namdeo Bhagat, Dhananjay Gawde et al have been allegedly facing various charges for harassing women. Mumbai has registered 550 cases of crimes against women in the last seven months. Among these, 323 were cases of crimes perpetrated against girls below the age of 16 years.”