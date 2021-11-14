BJP counting on communal polarisation to retain power in UP: Prakash Ambedkar

The recent communal clashes across the country are part of BJP’s well-orchestrated strategy to polarise Hindus and Muslims ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar has said. Expressing disappointment over the incidents of violence in Maharashtra, the grandson of BR Ambedkar told The Indian Express that the attacks appear to have been planned. “These are not spontaneous. There is a clear motive.”

“The BJP lost badly in the West Bengal Assembly polls despite all efforts. They had top leadership campaigning, abundant resources, manpower and strategists. Nothing worked. They were routed,” the VBA president said, asserting that now it is evident that the BJP has set its eye on Uttar Pradesh which is the biggest challenge.

“The BJP finds itself grappling with in-house politics in UP. The chief minister Yogi Adityanath is perceived as Thakurs’ leader. This has led to anger and unrest among Yadavs and Brahmins which constitute a sizeable population and vote bank,” he said, adding that the party’s central leadership has, therefore, has taken over the reins of UP polls.

Back to work after a three-month break following his heart surgery, Ambedkar added, “I have recovered fully and in good health. I am back to my work and politics.”

He further said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are leading. But even the Modi government is no longer enjoying the same popularity. The Pegasus issue, farmers’ agitation, hike in petrol-diesel prices leading to inflation, etc, has not gone down well amongst the masses. Unlike in the past, the party cannot win people over the development plank… the BJP is banking on communal polarisation to divide Hindus versus Muslims. This is a single factor which they are focusing on to retain their hold in Uttar Pradesh,” he alleged.

“The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is all geared to mobilise the oppressed and backward classes and communities across religion and region. We want to consolidate our support base by uniting people across states to make development a common and main plank,” Ambedkar said.

Commenting on the strong denial from the BJP and the Union Home Ministry about the alleged damage to a mosque in Tripura, Ambedkar said, “The question is not whether the mosque was torched or the Quran was thrown out of masjid. There is not one theory. There are different versions recorded by different persons. The foremost question is why did Vishwa Hindu Parishad organise a rally in Tripura? Why did their leader make a sensational speech against a particular community?”

In Maharashtra, the Muslim organisation’s protest was peaceful, he said. “They placed their concerns and demands before the district collector’s office. They expressed protest over incidents in Tripura. But when it was almost over, some miscreants started a rumour that a shop was likely to be attacked. This led to fear and chaos. It flared up in violence,” he pointed out. “It was countered by another rally the next day by the Hindu community.” All these incidents are being driven by certain segments keeping the UP polls in mind, Ambedkar said.

The VBA president also termed the ongoing war of words between the BJP and NCP as political drama. “Whether it is the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi or Opposition BJP in Maharashtra, nobody is interested in addressing public issues. Or how does one explain the unrest amongst farmers and the state transport employees who are on indefinite strike. Employees have committed suicides. Yet, neither the ruling government nor the Opposition did anything constructive.”

“VBA, through a long-term plan, will reach out to such segments whose voice is unheard. The poor, backward and oppressed class will be our mainstay. We will unite them. It is a daunting task,” he added.